Young kids wow at Rubik's Cube contest

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

How fast do you think you could solve a Rubik's Cube?

A few minutes or few hours?

For the participants in Sunday's Rubik's Cube Speed Contest, it was more like a few seconds.

Rubik's cube speedsters gathered at gateway mall for Go! Calendars, games and toys' first Rubik's Cube tournament.

About 60 people entered, most were younger than 18 years old.

Like 10-year–old Josh Bradley.

"I wanna be fast! So every day after school i came home and watched like, advanced videos,” Bradley said.

He didn't make it to the final round, but he has an impressive record speed of 14 seconds.

Another young contestant ended up walking away the winner.

11–year–old Jared Huffman finished in first with an average time of 16 seconds.

He says it just takes time.

"If you take enough time you can memorize a ton of them,” Huffman said.

His all time record? Six seconds.

A family member of Huffman's said Jared is in the top 600 Rubik's Cube competitors in the nation.

All he cares about?

"Buying a ton of cubes and stuff,” Huffman said.

He did win a 300 dollar giftcard, and that's a lot of Rubik's Cubes.

Organizers of the event were inspired by the competitors.

"I was so impressed,” said Gateway Mall Marketing Director Becky Sidles. “I never really got into Rubik's when I was younger and now I'm taking one home tonight."

They plan on having the event again next year because it was so successful.