Two taken to hospital after pick-up crashes into semi

Two people are lucky to be alive after a serious crash in the county. It happened Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Jarrett West turned onto Highway 2 at 120th street, into the path of an oncoming semi.

The semi's back wheels went over the front of West's pick-up. Both West and his passenger were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. West was cited with DUI.