Woman jumps from moving car to escape assault - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman jumps from moving car to escape assault

Lincoln Police say 37-year-old David Hernandez assaulted his 42-year-old girlfriend last night. He forced her into a car. Police say she feared for her life and jumped out of the moving vehicle near 27th and Laurel. 

They say she hid in the bushes and called police. 

They tracked Hernandez down later near 27th and South. He fled arrest into the Bryan West ER parking lot, nearly hitting a fire truck. Police say he was arrested for multiple charges, including false imprisonment.

    •   
