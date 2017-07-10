Man arrested with handgun; drugs - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested with handgun; drugs

Lincoln Police arrested a man after reports that he was pointing a gun at some kids. Police say it happened early Monday morning near 26th and W. They say they found 42 year old Jacob Wyrrick in the area with a loaded gun, marijuana, and suspected heroine in his car.

He was cited for possession, and a terroristic threats investigation is pending.

