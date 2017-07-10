NEB Vball: Red/White Scrimmage Tickets On Sale

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Tickets to Nebraska volleyball's annual Red/White Scrimmage went on sale Monday morning through the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office.
The defending Big Ten champion Huskers will host their annual scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10. Groups that purchase 15 or more tickets receive a discounted rate of $8 per ticket. The Huskers will unveil their 2016 Big Ten Championship banner at the scrimmage.
Fans can purchase tickets here or by calling (402) 472-3111.
