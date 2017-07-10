Gordon named American Association pitcher of the week

Posted By: Sports

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Saltdogs right-handed pitcher Derek Gordon is the American Association’s Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week.

Gordon earns the award after going 1-0 and allowing just one run over 15 innings this week. He tossed eight shutout frames on July 3rd at Texas to help the Saltdogs to a 3-1 win in extra innings. He took the rubber again on July 8th at Cleburne. The right-hander allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings to collect the win. Between the two starts, Gordon allowed just nine hits, struck out 11 batters and walked only four. The only run he surrendered came on a solo home run by Yunesky Sanchez of Cleburne.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate has two complete game wins this season and has lasted at least seven innings in each of his last four starts. Gordon boasts a 3-2 record with a 3.06 ERA over a team-high 61.2 innings pitched.

Before joining the Saltdogs, Gordon spent two seasons in the Kansas City Royals farm system reaching High-A Wilmington last season. He made his pro debut for the Kansas City T-Bones in 2014 following a collegiate career at Park University. Derek is the younger brother of Royals star Alex Gordon.

The last Saltdogs hurler to earn Pitcher of the Week honors was Carlos Pimentel on June 12, 2017.

Gordon is next scheduled to pitch on Thursday, June 13th against the Salina Stockade. The Saltdogs face Salina tomorrow at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.