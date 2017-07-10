UNL hires diplomat to lead new trade institute

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The former top U.S. agricultural trade negotiator is taking on a new role at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Ambassador Darci Vetter will become UNL's diplomat in residence and will help create the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance.

The new institute will focus on teaching students about international markets and trade.

Vetter will work with UNL experts in business, law and agriculture on the project. She was chief agricultural negotiator from 2014 to 2017.

Yeutter, who died earlier this year at 86, served in several cabinet-level roles for President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan. Yeutter donated $2.5 million to the university to establish the institute.