Woman killed while running along roadway

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

33-year-old Erin Aerni was running on a highway outside Kimball Saturday morning when she was hit and killed by a car. The Nebraska State Patrol says she strayed off the shoulder and into the roadway. Local runners say their hearts go out to her family, and it's also a harsh reminder.



"Being alert, being aware of your surroundings, use all of your senses," said veteran long-distance runner Julie Feist, of Beatrice.

She runs five to seven times a week. For long distances, she's often forced to go off the trails and onto country highways. She says she mostly sticks to roads with wide shoulders, and always runs against the traffic.



"If you run with the traffic somebody could come up behind you and you don't have any impulse to move out of the way," she said.



She also says to avoid headphones, and run with a group if possible. Bright colors and reflector vests can help speeding cars see you. The runners I spoke with say the extra steps may seem like a hassle, but it's a small price to pay.



"We're all sharing the road, whether you're driving on it or running on it."



KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman has been killed while running along a roadway in western Nebraska.

The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. Saturday, about a half-mile (1 kilometer) west of Kimball.

Authorities say 33-year-old Erin Aerni was running west on the north shoulder of U.S. Highway 30 when she was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Caroljo Nagel.

The accident is being investigated.

Aerni lived in Kimball.