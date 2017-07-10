American Muslim Institute opens its doors in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A new mosque and cultural center has opened in Nebraska.        

Nearly 3,000 people toured the American Muslim Institute in Omaha on Sunday. Attendees had the opportunity to tour six stations, including a prayer room.

The 35-acre center is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative, which is made up of Jewish, Christian and Islamic faiths.        

Imam Mohamad Jamal Daoudi says the project ``comes at a very crucial time of violence, divisiveness and intolerance in our nation.'' He says the institute's goal is to promote ``education, peace and brotherhood.''

The institute is located at the Tri-Faith Initiative Commons campus, which also houses a Jewish synagogue. A Christian church, park and community center are expected to be completed by 2018.        

Institute leaders say they hope to see more tri-faith centers built in the U.S.

