NE AG warns of insurance scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NE AG warns of insurance scam

NE AG warns of insurance scam

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska attorney general's office is warning the public about a Florida-based company that officials say is running an insurance scam.

The attorney general's office said in a news release Monday that it received notice this morning that scam artists are posing as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. Officials say the scam artists are using fake Google and Manta listings bearing Blue Cross's logo and web address, along with bogus physical addresses in Omaha.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield investigators believe the scam is connected to a group called Simple Health out of Hollywood, Florida. They say the scam artists collect personal information and offer insurance plans well below market value. Customers have reported that the company charges their credit card monthly but never provides insurance cards.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.