Spectrum's new low income internet program

The world wide web will now be available under more Nebraskans fingertips.

Spectrum launched its new low–cost high-speed internet access program in Lincoln Monday.

It's called Spectrum Internet Assist.

The program is open to low income families and seniors for under $15 a month.

The company teamed up with the center for people in need and local leaders for the announcement.

"There’s a digital divide in the city as well. That's the divide between people who can afford internet and those who can't,” Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers said.

The FCC reported there are 34 million Americans who don't have high speed broadband in their homes in 2016.

It's estimated that 5 million families with school aged kids don't have any internet in their households in the U.S.

"The world is changing and in today's world not having access to the internet is much like our parents and grand parents not having access to books,” Center for People in Need Executive Director Beatty Brasch said.

"Charter understands how important internet access is in order to make children successful in this digital age,” Area VP of Spectrum Perry Watson said.

Here are the qualifications for the service:

parents must have students using the national school lunch program

seniors (ages 65 or older) have to receive supplemental income program benefits

you also can't be a current customer within 30 days of signing up

Spectrum also donated some money for the center's computer lab to update it and provide computer literacy classes.

The program also allows people to get WiFi including a router for an additional $5 per month.

For more information about eligibility, visit: www.spectruminternetassist.com or call 1-844-525-1574.