Anderson Branch Library Summer reading program

Build a better world is this years theme for Anderson Branch Library's Summer reading program.

On Monday, kids were able to learn from mad scientist, Dr. Shock, who tied into their Summer program with construction and demolition themed experiments.

Standing on eggs, silly string, and building arches were just a few of the things the kids experienced.

"What got me so intrigued is that when I was young, we didn't have summer reading programs, there just wasn't such a thing," said Jim Birkel.

The purpose of the program is to prepare children for their future education.

"Well, it gives them somewhere to go on a day that is really hot like today. It's educational, they're learning, and they're having fun and it gets them into the library which is really important too," said Nikki Lorensen.

Each show in Lincoln has a 100 kid maximum.

"If you're a strong reader, the whole world opens up for you. And the more you can consume and comprehend, the better off you're going to be. Now is the age for those skills to get really engrained," said Birkel.

"We're just grateful that they have these programs honestly. It's fun, we really enjoy ourselves," said Lorensen.