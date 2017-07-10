David City assistant principal seriously injured in lake accident

A sad story out of David City.

The assistant principal at the high school was seriously injured over the weekend.

Chad Fuller suffered a broken neck at a lake near St. Paul.

He was taken to St. Francis hospital in Grand Island, where he underwent surgery that night.

School officials say he is paralyzed from the neck down.

On Sunday, a Facebook update says "Fuller is currently on ventilator support to help him breathe. ....Total rehab could take up to 12 months and there really is no timeline on if or when Chad will or will not have use of any of his limbs. We are praying for a miracle.

Just to clarify, Chad was hurt at his brother's residence in St Paul Nebraska at the Lake of the Woods. They were having a family get together and swimming and slip n sliding in his backyard. Chad entered the water from the slip n slide head first and broke his neck on impact. Our family performed CPR on Chad until medics arrived and transported him to the hospital."