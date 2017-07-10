Car hits garage; strikes gas line

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

It was a dangerous situation at Capitol Beach Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene of a major gas leak just after 3:30 p.m..

When firefighters arrived they found that a vehicle that drove into a garage and outside of a garage causing significant structural damage. The car hit a gas line.

Homes on both sides were evacuated. Black Hills Energy came out, shut off the gas, and fixed the issue.

"There was a gas meter on the outside. It was a pretty significant leak we went and checked the area and the adjoining structure to make sure they're all safe," said Captain Ryan Murphy with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The crash is still under investigation. So far there is no word on what caused the driver to lose control. No other injuries were reported. No damages estimates have been given.