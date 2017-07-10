Heat wave affects LFR, Children's Zoo

Whether you're a first responder, or one of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo's furry friends, it's time to stay cool in Nebraska’s first big heat wave of the year.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was out responding to dozens of calls all day Monday.

They said short shifts and double, even triple the amount of water help them get through even the most challenging tasks.

“Imagine working out with your best snowsuit on, snow pants, snow coat, gloves hat, put a 40 pound backpack on your back on yourself and then go out and work as hard as you can,” fire Captain Daren Merryman said. “That's kind of what we go through as firefighters so we try to drink as much water as we can.”

The Lincoln Children's Zoo animals have a different way to beat the heat.

"The penguins have that water and they're going to get in that water swim around and stay cool whenever they want to,” the zoo’s Ryan Gross said. “The lemurs though what we do with them is they have access to go inside to an air conditioned building and we give them some fun treats."

But for zookeepers and student volunteers in the Zoo Crew, hydration and time inside is a big key to avoiding heat related illness.

“Our youth volunteers have stations throughout the zoo to get a glass of water,” Gross said. “We put them inside and put them outside, so they might be working with the horses and then they move to an inside location to stay cool.”

Officials also urge to wear light clothing, avoid caffeine and hot food, and eat lighter meals when it gets hot.

The zoo will be open all week, even if we see those triple digit temperatures.

There's plenty of trees and shade to keep you cool – but make sure you bring plenty of water.