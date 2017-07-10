Marine Corps plane crashes in Mississippi, multiple fatalities confirmed

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

President Donald Trump will meet with a long list of world leaders Saturday as he wraps up his second trip abroad

Director Christopher Nolan says he didn't realize quite how famous Harry Styles was before casting him in his new World War II epic "Dunkirk."

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Wildfires barreled across the baking landscape of the western U.S. and Canada, destroying homes and forcing thousands of residents to flee.

Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least 12 people aboard.

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.

A New York City police officer who was shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

One of the nation's leading gay rights organizations is launching a $26 million organizing effort ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Eight men are to appear in court on the western Greek island of Zakynthos in connection with the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar last week.

8 to appear in Greek court in beating death of US tourist

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is headed back to court.

A U.S. Marine refueling tanker crashed into a soybean field in rural Mississippi on Monday, killing at least 12 people aboard and spreading debris for miles, officials said.

Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks told The Associated Press that officials were still searching for bodies after nightfall, more than five hours after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.

"We're still searching the area," Banks said. "It's hard to find bodies in the dark."

Banks earlier told the Greenwood Commonwealth that 16 people were believed to be on board but would not confirm that information to the AP. Banks said officials had found at least 12 bodies, but couldn't rule out that more had been or would be found.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine KC-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening but provided no details.

Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm just before 4 p.m. when he heard a boom and looked up to see the plane corkscrewing downward with one engine smoking.

"You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around," he said. "It was spinning down."

Jones said the plane hit the ground behind some trees, and by the time he and other reached the crash site, fires were burning too intensely to approach the wreckage. The force of the crash nearly flattened the plane, Jones said.

"Beans are about waist-high, and there wasn't much sticking out above the beans," he said.

Jones said a man borrowed his cellphone to report to authorities that there were bodies across U.S. Highway 82, more than a mile from the crash site.

Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, told the Greenwood Commonwealth that debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).

Jones said firefighters tried to put out the fire at the main crash site but withdrew after an explosion forced them back. The fire produced towering plumes of black smoke visible for miles across the flat region and continued to burn after dusk, more than four hours after the crash.

Aerial pictures taken by WLBT-TV showed the skeleton of the plane burning strongly.

"It was one of the worst fires you can imagine," Jones said. He said the fire was punctuated by the pops of small explosions.

Officials did not release information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.

