LPD Investigating Morning Hit and Run Crash

Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run crash this morning.

It happened near Highway 77 and West O just before 7 a.m.

Police say a red Chrysler hit a motorcyclist who was changing lanes on the highway.

The biker was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We'll bring you more details when they are made available.

