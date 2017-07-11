LPD warns of possible rise in theft from vehicle crime - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD warns of possible rise in theft from vehicle crime

Lincoln Police have a warning for you from their Crime Analysis Unit, who says based on previous years, they're expecting a 40 - 50 percent increase larceny from auto thefts in coming weeks.

Police say neighborhoods to watch are the West A area, Pine Lake between 14th and 40th, and south of the Capitol Building. 

They say to keep an eye out, don't leave valuables in your car, and lock up.

