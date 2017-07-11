Birds seized from man suspected in cockfighting operation - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Birds seized from man suspected in cockfighting operation

Birds seized from man suspected in cockfighting operation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)

        More than seven dozen birds have been seized from the Des Moines home of a man suspected of involvement in cockfighting.
        Court records say 38-year-old Mariana Martinez Ramirez is charged with possession of animal contest devices. Jail records show he remained in custody Tuesday, pending $5,000 bail. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.
        A city animal control officer's report from a June 22 visit to Martinez Ramirez's home says the officer saw roosters that had been physically groomed like birds prepared for cockfighting. But a police spokesman says it didn't appear the cockfights were being staged at the home.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.