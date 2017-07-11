Birds seized from man suspected in cockfighting operation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)

More than seven dozen birds have been seized from the Des Moines home of a man suspected of involvement in cockfighting.

Court records say 38-year-old Mariana Martinez Ramirez is charged with possession of animal contest devices. Jail records show he remained in custody Tuesday, pending $5,000 bail. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

A city animal control officer's report from a June 22 visit to Martinez Ramirez's home says the officer saw roosters that had been physically groomed like birds prepared for cockfighting. But a police spokesman says it didn't appear the cockfights were being staged at the home.