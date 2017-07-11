Free Chick-Fil-A on Cow Appreciation Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

You can stop by a Chick-fil-A restaurant and score a free entree. All you have to do is dress like a cow today.

For Cow Appreciation Day, Chick-fil-A will give away free entrees for breakfast, lunch, dinner and kid's items.

It lasts from open until 7 p.m.

This is the 13th year that Chick Fil A has celebrated cow appreciation day.

More than 1.6 million chicken eaters donned cow spots and udders for Cow Appreciation Day last year.