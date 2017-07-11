Neighbors leap into action during house fire

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

A neighbor leaped into action to help put out a fire in North Lincoln today.

"The door started getting some flames because it was burning through the door and that's when we decided to shut off all the power and everything off,” said Randall Anthony, a neighbor. “That's when I went to grab the fire extinguisher, water hose, and continue to proceed to get the fire out."

It happened at a home near 29th and Orchard. The call came in as a fire in a closet. When crews arrived, smoke was coming out the front door.

Firefighters say the neighbor who helped led them to the room, where they found the flames.

"We got a quick knock down and at this time, we evacuated most of the smoke. The fire is under control," said Battalion Chief Jim Bopp with Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

There was a mom and six kids inside the home. Them made it out safely. The family will not be able to live in the house for several months.

Investigators say items against the water heater caught fire.

There’s around $125,000 in damage.