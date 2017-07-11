Lincoln Fire and Rescue undergoes urban flood training on the Missouri river

A handful of firefighters from Lincoln and Omaha were training for urban flooding situations the last few days.

"This is just another asset the state gains that could be deployed out to go and search and rescue," said Lloyd Mueller with LFR.

They're learning how to navigate these little rescue boats through uncertain currents, how to pull people out of the water, and what dangers could lurk under the surface.

"All the obstacles underwater that are normally above water," Mueller went on. "Fire hydrants, signs, and fences. All those obstacles we don't normally think about. If we were to get caught up in a fence, that would push us underwater."

The training program is fairly new to Nebraska. in 2013, only a few years after it came to our state, LFR and Omaha Fire and Rescue both went to Boulder, CO, to help with search and rescue after the Big Thompson River flooded.

"What once were riverfront houses were now in the middle of the river," explained Mark Major, who was one of the people who responded. "At that point they tasked us with seeing if we could get out and actually search those particular houses."

The urban water training was useful in Colorado, but today's trainees say it's important here in Nebraska, too.

"This river flooded five to six years ago," said Kevin Meschede with OFR, pointing at the Missouri. "That would have been a huge asset to have. Maybe the boats wouldn't have been running, but we could have walked alongside and helped civilians get in the boat so they're not in harm's way."

Everyone who took part in the training is certified to drive the search and rescue boats through the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.