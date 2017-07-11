Lincoln's Environmental Action Plan

Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run crash this morning.More >>
Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run crash this morning.More >>
A neighbor leaped into action to help put out a fire in North Lincoln today.More >>
A neighbor leaped into action to help put out a fire in North Lincoln today.More >>
Authorities say a woman has been killed while running along a roadway in western Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a woman has been killed while running along a roadway in western Nebraska.More >>
A Lincoln resident barred from letting some plants in his garden grow to their full height says the city's system of yard policing needs significant reform.More >>
A Lincoln resident barred from letting some plants in his garden grow to their full height says the city's system of yard policing needs significant reform.More >>
Chad Fuller suffered a broken neck at a lake near St. Paul.More >>
Chad Fuller suffered a broken neck at a lake near St. Paul.More >>
You can stop by a Chick-fil-A restaurant and score a free entree.More >>
You can stop by a Chick-fil-A restaurant and score a free entree.More >>
Officials aren't sure what's killing the fish piling up along the shore of a lake in west Omaha.More >>
Officials aren't sure what's killing the fish piling up along the shore of a lake in west Omaha.More >>
Whether you're a first responder, or one of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo's furry friends, it's time to stay cool in Nebraska’s first big heat wave of the year.More >>
Whether you're a first responder, or one of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo's furry friends, it's time to stay cool in Nebraska’s first big heat wave of the year.More >>
Officials say at least 12 people are dead and the debris spreads for miles.More >>
Officials say at least 12 people are dead and the debris spreads for miles.More >>
More than seven dozen birds have been seized from the Des Moines home of a man suspected of involvement in cockfighting.More >>
More than seven dozen birds have been seized from the Des Moines home of a man suspected of involvement in cockfighting.More >>