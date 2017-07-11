Helping hands keep Lincoln cool

Local groups were out helping Lincolnites catch a break from the summertime heat Tuesday.

Volunteers with Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach lugged around two full coolers of water to hand out downtown in the heat of the afternoon.

And Westlake Ace Hardware donated 30 fans to the Salvation Army, who in turn gave them out for free.

"Its just to prevent any unnecessary emergencies," Sara Sunderman with Matt Talbot said. "To keep people hydrated and to know that we're still here. We have several folks that we stay in contact with that can't necessarily get out to North 27th Street where we are. Its still important that we come down and let them know that we're here and willing to help out in any way that we can. Today just happens to be hot."

"There's not much relief for the next few days," Alan Kulhanek with Ace Hardware said. "Anywhere where you're in a building and there's not much air moving around, even if you're moving around 90 degree air, its a lot better than just sitting in still, just to get air and hopefully some relief."

Matt Talbot passed out around 60 water bottles in an hour to the homeless and anyone else passing through.

One man expressed how much it means to have the organization care about him, especially when the heat index surpasses 100 degrees.

"With this hot humidity, if you don't drink plenty of cold water that they're handing out now and food tonight, you're going to get you know heat exhaustion," he said.

Both Matt Talbot and the Salvation Army will have their doors open this week for anyone who needs a break from the heat.