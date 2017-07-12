LFR to Welcome Brand New Truck 7 Today

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue will be welcoming the first of five new vehicles to the department later today.

It's part of a public ceremony at Station 7 at Cotner Blvd. and A Street.

The current Truck 7 will be driven out of the station at 12:30 and be replaced with a new truck.

LFR will be replacing Truck 8 within the coming weeks, and later this year, they'll replace Engine 1, Engine 3, and Engine 12.