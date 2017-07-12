Lincoln Police warns public of a new scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police warns public of a new scam

Lincoln Police said people are reporting scam calls that come up on caller ID as though they're from the Lincoln mayor's office. Officers said the number is spoofed and the scammers ask medical questions.
LPD reports there have been at least 10 calls so far; they recommend if you receive a call like this to hang up and report it to the Attorney General's Office.
 

