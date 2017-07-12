Lincoln Police warns public of a new scam

There's nothing like an ice cold glass of lemonade in the Summer, but this drink has a special cause. Lemonade stands are a typical sight in the Summer, but 10-year-old Hali Kurtzer's isn't your run of the mill stand, it has a special purpose. Hali said, "One time, my mom just gave me $10 to give to some one and then I love doing lemonade stands, so I guess combining those two and I just put them together, and thought of this." She's donating all of the money she makes fr...