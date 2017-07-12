LPD: Weapons discovered during a traffic stop overnight

Lincoln Police found some brass knuckles and a pellet gun resembling a real handgun early Wednesday morning.

Officers said it happened at Roc's Stop and Shop near 27th and South around 2:45 a.m. while they stopping a driver for a suspended license.

During the stop, police found the weapon.They ticketed the car's passenger, 25-year-old Steven Kissel, for carrying concealed weapon, obstruction and other charges.