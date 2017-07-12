Police recover a stolen car early Wednesday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police recover a stolen car early Wednesday

Lincoln Police were called to Oasis Motel near 48th and Superior before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found a car that had been stolen near 14th and Hwy 2 on July 6.

They arrested 20-year-old Jesse Salmanca and 18-year-old Kandace Stubben in the car, along with some meth and a fake handgun.

Both were arrested.

