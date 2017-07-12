Deputies break up brawl at Branched Oak Lake

The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's office had to break up a brawl Tuesday around 5 p.m. at Branched Oak Lake. The Sheriff says around a dozen people were involved. A fight started between two different groups at the lake.

One man was hit in the head with a beer bottle; another was strangled and went unconcious. Thankfully, everyone's going to be okay, but deputies arrested seven people on assault and child abuse charges--two children were present during the fight.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Jeffrey Munns for felony child abuse. 24-year-old Heather Bell was cited for misdemeanor child abuse. 24-year-old Crhistopher Boe and 24-year-old Garett Cooper were both arrested for third degree assault. 23-year-old Maranda Foy was lodged for second degree assault with a weapon, 23-year-old Levi Munns was cited for third degree assault, and 24-year-old Brandon Brethouwer was arrested fro third degree assault and strangulation.