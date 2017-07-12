Firefighters control Nebraska Panhandle wildfire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Firefighters control Nebraska Panhandle wildfire

GERING, Neb. (AP)

        Officials say a wildfire south of Gering in the Nebraska Panhandle has been brought under control.
        The fire had blackened about 100 acres (40 hectares) of land by Tuesday evening. It's believed to have been started by a lightning strike Monday.         Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says the fire's been hard to fight because of the thick underbrush and the gullies that characterize the Wildcat Hills-area land.
        Aircraft dropped fire retardant to help the firefighters from several departments. No injuries have been reported.

