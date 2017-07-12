Public invited to welcome home Lincoln-based Guard soldiers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        The Nebraska Army National Guard is inviting people to welcome home about 90 soldiers from a nine-month deployment in Iraq.
        The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m. at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.        

        The soldiers are members of the 1st Infantry Division Main Command Post-Operational Detachment. The unit's mission: work with an active Army division headquarters staff during mobilizations. The detachment includes specialists in intelligence, legal affairs, infantry, artillery, aviation, communication, administration, military police, engineering, chemical, logistics and public affairs.
        Officials say people planning to attend should expect increased traffic and random security inspections.

