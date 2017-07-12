Nebraska MBB: Eaton Named Director of Operations

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – University of Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday that Gregory Eaton has been promoted to Director of Operations for the Husker basketball program. Eaton replaces Teddy Owens, who was named the boys basketball coach at Carrollwood Day School earlier this spring.

“I’m very happy to promote Gregory Eaton into this role,” Miles said. “He has been with me for more than six years, and I trust him as much as anyone in the world. I think he is a very good fit for the position and will do an excellent job in organizing our operations area. I’ve seen him run and expand our basketball camps as well as run our video operation and enhance it to make it more meaningful for both our players and coaches. He is a teacher at heart, but also knows what every job entails. I think he will do a terrific job.”

In his new role, Eaton will serve as the primary day-to-day administrator within the basketball office, coordinating team travel and serve as liaison to administration, academics, HuskerVision, communications, marketing and life skills.

Eaton has been in the Husker basketball program for the last five season serving as the program’s Video Coordinator. In that role, he handled film breakdown and exchanges as well as coordinating the video catalog. In addition, he also oversaw the Huskers’ student managers and served as the primary coordinator of the Tim Miles Basketball Camps and Clinics. In 2016, Eaton was chosen as one of the inaugural Hudl 100, a group of 100 individuals, teams and organizations making an impact through sports and technology.

Eaton’s relationship with Miles dates back to Colorado State, where Eaton served as the Rams’ video coordinator in 2011-12. Prior to working with Miles, Eaton worked at Arkansas as a graduate assistant and the assistant video coordinator for one season and served as an assistant video coordinator and student manager at Louisville as an undergrad, earning his degree from the school in 2010.