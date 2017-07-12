Spoofing phone scam uses mayor's office line

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Police are warning Lincoln residents of a phone scam coming from a number that appears to belong to city mayor's office.

Police say they're aware of at least eight spoofed calls coming from a number that resembles the main number from the mayor's office. The caller tries to get personal medical information from the caller, leading them to believe it is a health insurance scam.

Police say the mayor's office would never solicit personal information over the phone.