Man accused of raping girl in Omaha charged

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Omaha has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Police say 33-year-old Gabriel Cardona was caught Sunday in the act of assaulting the girl by his then-girlfriend, the girl's mother, and fled the house. Police were called and arrested Cardona after a search of the neighborhood.

Cardona was charged the next day. Police and prosecutors say Cardona had sexually assaulted the girl once before.

He's being held on $750,000 bail and could not be reached for comment. Online court records do not list an attorney for Cardona.         His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2.

