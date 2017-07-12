LES asks customers to be on alert - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN – Lincoln Electric System asks customers to be on the alert for potential scams. LES is receiving reports of scammers who have been going door to door to customers’ homes and businesses, claiming to be from the utility and demanding money.

Scammers threaten to disconnect customers’ service and urge them to supply their credit or debit card information, pay immediately with cash or purchase different types of payment cards to avoid losing their power.

LES reminds customers that we do not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do we call customers requesting immediate payment. If you think you've been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information and contact law enforcement immediately.

To verify the status of your LES account, visit LES.com, call 402-475-4211 or visit LES’ downtown office at 1040 O Street.

