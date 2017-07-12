Mayor appoints new health director

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced the appointment of Shavonna Lausterer, Health Director for Sarpy and Cass counties, as the new Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). The appointment is subject to approval by the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board and Board of Health. If approved, her starting date would be September 5.

“Shavonna rose to the top of a very competitive field of finalists, who were all highly-regarded and well-qualified candidates,” Mayor Beutler said. “We are fortunate to have an accredited health department with staff dedicated to our community’s public health. Shavonna has the experience and desire to build upon our recent accreditation success by continuing to monitor and evaluate our public health initiatives.”

Lausterer replaces Judy Halstead who retired in May. The Mayor thanked Interim Director Charlotte Burke, who will return to her position as Manager of the Health Promotion and Outreach Division of LLCHD.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Health Department and to serve the Lincoln community,” Lausterer said. “I'm looking forward to getting to know the staff, Board of Health, community partners, and local government officials. I can’t fill Judy's shoes, but I can use the tracks she left as a guide toward making the community the healthiest in the nation. It’s been an honor to lead the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and I’m proud of what we've accomplished together."

Lausterer has been Health Director for the Sarpy/Cass Department of Health and Wellness since May 2015. She was with the Douglas County Health Department from 2007 until 2015, holding the positions of Community Health Planner, Lead Program Specialist and Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator. She has also been an adjunct instructor for Creighton University. She has a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in public health from Eastern Virginia Medical School.