Public invited to volunteer for Union Plaza cleanup

The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's office had to break up a brawl Tuesday around 5 p.m. at Branched Oak Lake.More >>
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has reopened a portion of a new children's playground that was closed when a girl seriously injured a leg on it over the weekend.More >>
Lincoln Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit and run crash this morning.More >>
Lincoln Police were called to Oasis Motel near 48th and Superior before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.More >>
A neighbor leaped into action to help put out a fire in North Lincoln today.More >>
Lincoln Police said people are reporting scam calls that come up on caller ID as though they're from the Lincoln mayor's office.More >>
Lincoln Police found some brass knuckles and a pellet gun resembling a real handgun early Wednesday morning.More >>
A Lincoln resident barred from letting some plants in his garden grow to their full height says the city's system of yard policing needs significant reform.More >>
A federal judge has ordered a Wood River bank to pay more than $30,000 to a female employee after ruling it unlawfully paid her less than a male counterpart.More >>
A handful of firefighters from Lincoln and Omaha were training for urban flooding situations the last few days.More >>
Hot and humid with a few isolated storms possible today...More >>
