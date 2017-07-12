Public invited to volunteer for Union Plaza cleanup

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to help clean up Union Plaza from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15. Volunteers will meet at the parking lot near the Assurity overlook, north of N. 21st and “Q” streets. Parks and Recreation will provide training, tools and materials for the project, which will focus on cleaning landscape beds and collecting litter. Volunteers should bring gloves and wear sturdy shoes.

Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by sending an email to ParksVolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer. (New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site.) If weather causes a postponement, registered participants will be notified of the rain date.

The Union Plaza cleanup is part of the 2017 V.I.P. (Volunteer in Parks) Saturday series:

· August 19, 8 to 11 a.m., Antelope Park Bandshell, 1650 Memorial Dr., prepare and stain benches

· September 23, 8 to 11 a.m., Bowling Lake, N.W. 48th and W. Cuming streets, shoreline and park cleanup

· October 21, 9 a.m. to noon, location and activity to be determined

· November 18, 9 a.m. to noon, location and activity to be determined

· December 16, 9 a.m. to noon, location and activity to be determined

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.