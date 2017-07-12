Singing and dancing in Smokey Joe's Cafe coming to TADA

TADA Productions, Inc. proudly presents the musical Smokey Joe’s Café opening a three-week run at the award-winning TADA Theatre starting August 10th. The music of Leiber and Stoller, is showcased in this electrifying production that illuminates the golden age of American music with such songs as “Kansas City”, “Searchin',” “On Broadway,” “I'm A Woman,” “Stand By Me,” “Yakety Yak,” “Charlie Brown,” “Jailhouse Rock”, “Hound Dog” and more.

Smokey Joe’s Café is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska’s Historic Haymarket August 10-27 with 7:30 pm curtain times Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Reservations are encouraged by calling (402) 438-TADA (8232) or on-line at www.tadatheatre.info. Tickets are $20.00, student tickets are $15.00. The TADA Theatre also offers V.I.P. reserved parking on show dates in the West Depot parking lot for its patrons. For details contact The TADA Theatre box office.

