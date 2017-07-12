UPDATE: Investigation underway after body found near Funk

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE:

FUNK, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have begun a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in a south-central Nebraska cornfield.

Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson says an agronomist found the body just north of Funk on Tuesday. Samuelson says it appears the body had been there for about week.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy as they try to identify the woman.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a cornfield Tuesday.

According to the Phelps County Attorney, the sheriff’s office got the report in the area of 739 and R Road, north of Funk.

Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson responded and found the remains of a woman. He said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services are also investigating, according to the attorney's office.

Authorities say the remains have not been identified yet.

Samuelson said they do not know how long the body had been there, but at this time they believe approximately a week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phelps County Sheriff's Office at 308-995-5692.