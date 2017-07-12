LPD holds Pop with a Cop event

Local families had the chance to enjoy a cold treat today with the Lincoln Police Department.

Pop with a Cop is the event that was held at Pentzer Park by LPD and The Salvation Army.

This gave officers the chance to interact with the community in a fun way.

Families had the chance to look at cruisers, ask questions about uniforms while enjoying treats.

"That it's not just something that is a one time thing and that we can do this more and that kids know that we are their friends and we are here to help them out," said Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin.

Police hold these events several times throughout the year.



They says it's a great time to have a one on one interaction with people in the community.