Listen up number lovers! There's something special about this week.

It's palindrome week!

That means each of the dates until the 19th will read the same forward and backward. On UNL's campus, there is a camp called "All Girls, All Math."

One of the subjects they're learning about is palindromes. So we asked them, how unique is this week?

"It's not explicitly that unique. We had one last year. It is nice that we'll have a full week where all the dates are palindromes. It's pretty cool especially if you like numbers," says Anisah Nu'Man, math instructor.

Last year's palindrome happened in June and next year's will happen in August.