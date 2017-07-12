Annual Husker run will raise money for pediatric brain cancer

Ever since Jack Hoffman's magical run in Memorial Stadium, the Husker football team has been dedicated to helping him - and all kids - who suffer from pediatric brain cancer.

That's why the team is hosting the fifth annual Uplifting Athletes Road Race fundraiser on Sunday morning at Memorial Stadium.

The event comes in two parts - a 5k and a fun run for kids.

Over 600 people are already signed up, and the hope is to raise $40,000 - all of which will go toward research for pediatric brain cancer.

"It feels good to do that for these kids and these families," said Husker senior linebacker Chris Weber.

"Any money we can raise helps, so it's nice to be able to do that."

While most of the players who were there to see Jack's run are now gone, current players say they're just as motivated to help out.

"It's been passed down; it's something that the upper class men have kept important. So, as the younger guys come in, they've taken it upon themselves as well," Weber said.

And if raising money for cancer research isn't incentive enough, participants will get to run with the entire Husker team.

Online registration for the run is closed, but you can still sign up in-person at the Lincoln Track Club.

The kid's race starts at 8:00 a.m. Sunday outside Memorial Stadium.

The 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m.

The start of the race will be at the Stadium Drive loop just outside the 501 Building on University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus.