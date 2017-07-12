Local garden wants to help kids learn healthy habits

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Welcome to the Calvert Youth Garden.

Summer campers get to learn a healthy balance of staying active while making smart food choices.

Lincoln Parks And Rec officials feel its a fun way to promote nutrition literacy in kids.



"What we want to do is get the kids outside in the garden, get their hands dirty, learning how to just plant a seed and nurture it until it grows into something you can nourish your body off of in a very healthy way," said Shara Ryba, Assistant Center Director.

The Calvert Rec Center has had the garden for nine year.

With 150 campers attend each week.

It's all apart of the FUN–DAMENTAL HEALTHY ME day camp program.

The program also includes social development, diet awareness and nature interaction, in a way kids can enjoy.



"You learn a lot because you gotta experience new things in life and you gotta find a lot of new knowledge that you didn't have before."

Once campers experience the cycle plants go through, they pick them and head to the kitchen.

"What we really try to do is use the produce from the garden to do cooking activities with kids. It gives kids an opportunity to experience something they don't always get a chance to experience. If you don't have a garden at home you just don't what plants look like or how they grow," Ryba said.

Summer day camps continue on weekdays 7 am – 6 pm until august 11.

For more information on how you can get your kids involve visit Lincoln Parks And Rec's website http://lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/Programs/index.htm