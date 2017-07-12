A local man received a special award for his service

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

The Lincoln Amateur Radio Club surprised someone Wednesday evening.



It was for one of their long time leaders.



Reynolds Davis was honored for all of his years leading the Lincoln Amateur Radio Club.

The club is active in public service activities and helps with communications during events like the Lincoln Marathon, Cornhusker State Games and during emergencies.

"I just enjoy helping people. I always have. It's in my blood. It's embarrassing, humbling. They did all the work and I get all the credit," Davis said.

Reynolds Davis was with the club for 44 years.

Lt. Governor Mike Foley presented the award to him.