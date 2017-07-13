LPD reports a decrease in most crimes so far

Lincoln Police reported most crimes are down so far this year.

The department said there has been an eight percent decrease in the total of crimes relating to violence or property damage compared to first the six months of last year.

Police said this is the lowest total since 1990.

Officers said the biggest driver of that statistic is theft from cars.

The department reported there has been about a three percent increase of violent crimes compared to the first six months of 2016.

Officers said that includes an estimated 10 percent increase of rapes.

Police stressed the bump in the number of rapes is because of a re-definition of the crime, which contributed more to assaults falling under that category.

LPD said there has also been increase of the number of mental health service calls, which has been rising for at least a decade.