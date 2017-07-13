Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled his new International Trade Council this morning.

Ricketts says the Department of Agriculture and Economic Development will work together to expand overseas trade.

He says it will bring more jobs and money to Nebraska.

"If we can capture the same market share in China we have in Japan that means another 200 million dollars in sales just in beef, for Nebraska. Just for Nebraska. That's how big international trade is," said Ricketts.

Nebraska farm and ranch families rely on international trade for 30 percent of their income.

The new council is supported by many local businesses, including UNL, Nebraska Cattleman, and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.