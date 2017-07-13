Omaha lake fish kill blamed on bacterial outbreak

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a bacterial infection has been killing fish at Lake Zorinsky in Omaha.

Crappie carcasses have been piling up along the lake's shore. Experts have determined that the killer is the columnaris bacterium, which doesn't spread to humans.

Officials say nothing can be done to stop the outbreak, which isn't affecting other species in the lake.