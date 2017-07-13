Nebraska airport seeks to end contract early with airline

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP)

An airport authority board in western Nebraska is seeking an early end to its contract with airline PenAir, which has been unable to provide reliable service to the airport.

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority board in Scottsbluff has approved a measure requesting permission from the Department of Transportation to seek new airline bids earlier than the length of its contract with PenAir.

PenAir officials had met with the board and the public last month. Board Chairman Don Overman says he listened to problems the airline has with pilot shortages, plane shortages and accidents, among other issues.

Overman cites high cancellation and delay rates as the reason for the proposed contract termination.

PenAir indicates immediate improvements are unlikely.