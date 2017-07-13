Driver killed when truck crashes on highway

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

WHITMAN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver was killed when his truck crashed along a western Nebraska highway.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday about 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Whitman. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the rendering truck rolled while coursing down Nebraska Highway 2.

The Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Steven Brummet, who lived in Lexington.