NE National Guard soldiers come home after Iraq deployment

90 soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard came home to Haymarket Park Thursday.

"Just looking forward to making up all those missed memories, games I've missed, getting back to coaching and being involved in the community again," said Sgt. Adam Pierce, from Brainard, Nebr.

His wife, Cori Pierce, agreed.

"You really spend the whole year dreaming about what it's going to be like when he steps off that bus," she said. "It was pretty special."

The soldiers have been on deployment for nine months, spread out over 14 different locations in Iraq. They were with the first infantry division main command post, and had specialists in artillery, aviation, intelligence, and more.

"90 left, 90 came home," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac. "That's a pretty good day."

Mothers, fathers, wives, and children, were all thankful to have their heroes home.

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to look back in his eyes and to see the eyes we left him with and to see him return the same way," said Yolanda White, who came to pick up her son, Specials Jason White.

"You forget what's actually here waiting for you, so when we stepped off that plane in America for the first time it was one of the best feelings ever," Jason said.

Governor Ricketts was at the ceremony, as well as representatives from our congressmen and women in Washington.